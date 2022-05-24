Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $420,606.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00096412 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00308242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026481 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

