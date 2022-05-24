APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.82% of APA worth $470,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in APA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

