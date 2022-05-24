ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

ANON (ANON) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 303.8% higher against the US dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $148,950.72 and $439.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,942.37 or 0.85190769 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,275.78 or 0.99991566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

