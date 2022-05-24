Analyzing NeoGames (NGMS) and The Competition

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NeoGames to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

42.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NeoGames has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ peers have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoGames and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 270 379 10 2.45

NeoGames presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.10%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 64.99%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,262.00 NeoGames Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 63.55

NeoGames’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeoGames beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoGames Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

