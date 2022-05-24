Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $225.50

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($228.72) to €217.00 ($230.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($167.02) to €169.00 ($179.79) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($271.28) to €260.00 ($276.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$47.12 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

