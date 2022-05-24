Analysts Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $571,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. 1,162,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,278. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

