Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will announce sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,730. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

