Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $16.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $177.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

FLMN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 676,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.53. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

