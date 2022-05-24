Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Announce -$0.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.91) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.10). eHealth reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 243,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,935. eHealth has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

