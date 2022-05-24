Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $200.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.30 million and the highest is $240.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $810.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in W&T Offshore by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 227,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. State Street Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. 2,523,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,713. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

