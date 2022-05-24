Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will report $337.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $342.05 million and the lowest is $330.20 million. Premier posted sales of $481.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

