Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 40,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,466. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.