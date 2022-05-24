Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

