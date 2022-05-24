Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.06% of Amphenol worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,649 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 70,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,915,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,971,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,222,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,374,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of APH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,842. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

