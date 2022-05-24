American International Group Inc. Sells 2,869 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Syneos Health worth $18,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

