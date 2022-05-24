American International Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average of $241.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

