American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Crocs worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,406.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Crocs by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $18,129,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $4,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

