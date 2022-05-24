American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

LSI opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.83 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

