American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 115,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 359,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,068,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

AIG stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 51,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,536. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

