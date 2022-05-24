American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Tetra Tech worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

