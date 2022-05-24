American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

