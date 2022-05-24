American International Group Inc. Has $19.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

