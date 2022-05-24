American International Group Inc. Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $18,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $204.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.66 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.69.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,260. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

