American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Paychex by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

