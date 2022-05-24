American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) is Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 5.96% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. 4,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,364. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.