Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Acquires 500,041 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,041 shares during the period. Five Star Senior Living accounts for 1.2% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 3.60% of Five Star Senior Living worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter worth $868,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 56.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 52,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

