Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $786.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $831.00 million and the lowest is $753.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $616.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

