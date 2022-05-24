Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,228 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after buying an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

JNJ stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.26. The company had a trading volume of 332,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,641. The company has a market capitalization of $476.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.