Alerus Financial NA Buys 9,202 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 150,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

