Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 228,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 413.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 71,249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Premier stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

