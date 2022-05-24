Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 493,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.34% of Enerplus worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 237.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 643,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 699,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 590,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

