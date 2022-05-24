Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 32,402 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

