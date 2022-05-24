Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $8.07 Million in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,071,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.14% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23.
FLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
