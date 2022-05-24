Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $8.34 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.