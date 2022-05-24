Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

