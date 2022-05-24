Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Axon Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

