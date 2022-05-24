Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 102,900 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 494.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,761,000 after buying an additional 39,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 112,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $93.23 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

