Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.11% of Credit Acceptance worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $562.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $381.93 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $558.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.14.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total transaction of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,568,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

