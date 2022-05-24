Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.30-$15.00 EPS.

ALB traded up $6.50 on Monday, reaching $242.94. 999,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average is $224.81. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

