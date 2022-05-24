Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.30-15.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.83. The company had a trading volume of 79,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

