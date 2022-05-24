Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $176.72 and a 52 week high of $244.55.

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

