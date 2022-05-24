ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 22nd

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
ACCO opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $691.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.90.
Several research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
In related news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.