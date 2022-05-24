ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on June 22nd

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

ACCO opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $691.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.90.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,778. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

