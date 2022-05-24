Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,867,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,542. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

