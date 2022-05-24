Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $4,865,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 39,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

