$98.94 Million in Sales Expected for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to announce $98.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.28 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $125.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $388.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.18 million to $429.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $469.53 million, with estimates ranging from $425.16 million to $521.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of 248.50 and a beta of 2.84. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,869,000 after buying an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $10,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,676,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 639,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 508,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in GrowGeneration by 169.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 681,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 429,204 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

