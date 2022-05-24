$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 199,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,849. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

