$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $25.69 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $15.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 199,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,849. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.