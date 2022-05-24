$82.10 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $53.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $379.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $385.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $498.42 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

ACMR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

