$8.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. 18,719,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,048,795. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

