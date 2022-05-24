$741.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will post $741.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $744.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.96 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $331.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 423,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,253. The company has a market capitalization of $658.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

