600 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

